India’s premier footballing competition is set to return as the eighth season of the Indian Super League starts later this month. ISL 2021-22 begins on November 19, 2021 (Friday) and will once again be played in its entirety in Goa as three venues in Bambolim, Vasco and Margao will be hosting all the games. So before ISL 2021-22 begins, we take a look at the schedule of Jamshedpur FC. ISL 2021-22: A Look At Teams and Squads Ahead Of Indian Super League Season Eight.

Jamshedpur FC’s first-ever game in the Indian Super League was during the 2017-18 season and since then they have been one of the most consistent teams in the competition. The Red Miners, apart from a one-off 2019-20 campaign, have always been within touching distance of playoff spot but have felt short at the last hurdle, something they will be hoping to conquer this season.

Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue November 21, 2021 SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan November 26, 2021 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC 07:30 PM Athletic Stadium December 02, 2021 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC 07:30 PM Athletic Stadium December 06, 2021 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 07:30 PM Athletic Stadium December 09, 2021 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 07:30 PM PJN Stadium December 14, 2021 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 20, 2021 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC 07:30 PM Athletic Stadium December 26, 2021 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan January 02, 2022 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC 09:30 PM Athletic Stadium January 06, 2022 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC 07:30 PM Athletic Stadium

(Remaining fixtures will be announced later)

Jamshedpur FC have been smart in their recruitment for the new season and have added some brilliant names to their squad. The arrival of Indian stars such as Pronay Halder, Ishan Pandita will strengthen the local front of Owen Coyle’s team while foreign heavyweights such as Greg Stewart and Eli Sabia are expected to make a huge impact.

