Dubai, Nov 10 (PTI) Skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten fifty lifted Delhi Capitals to 156 for seven after Mumbai Indians had them in all sorts of trouble in the final of the 13th Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, DC were tottering at 22 for three in fourth over before the duo of Iyer (65 off 50 balls) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38 balls) added 96 runs for the fourth wicket to steer their team to safety.

Pant hit four boundaries and two sixes on the way to his first fifty of the season, while Iyer struck six fours and two maximums.

Mumbai Indians were off to the best possible start with Trent Boult squaring Marcus Stoinis all ends up with the final's very first delivery.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed in no time and the Capitals soon found themselves in a sport of bother.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 156/7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 65 not out, Rishabh Pant 56; Trent Boult 3/30, Nathan Coulter-Nile 2/29). PTI AH

