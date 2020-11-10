Rishabh Pant finally came to the party and came at a time when his side Delhi Capitals needed it the most. Pant had struggled throughout the season and had failed to a score a single half-century in Indian Premier League season 13. But with his side struggling at 22/3 with the in-form Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis back in the hut, Pant stepped up and scored his first fifty of the IPL season. Pant also became the second youngest batsman to score a fifty in IPL final. Twitterati was full of praise for the talented left-hander for producing his good knock when it mattered. MI vs DC Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.
Pant’s innings was studded with four boundaries and two maximums. He scored 56 off only 38 deliveries and looked in great touch throughout his stay at the crease. Pant, who came at the crease in the fourth over with Delhi Capitals reeling at 22/3, initially took his time before joining the party with two sixes off Krunal Pandya in the 10th over. Will Mumbai Indians Become Second Team After CSK to Successfully Defend the IPL Title?
Pant at 23 years and 37 days is the second youngest to score a half-century in an IPL final. Manan Vohra (20 years and 218 days) was the youngest ever to score a half-century in IPL final when he scored 67 in Kings XI Punjab vs KKR IPL 2014 final. He reached his half-century in the 15th over with a boundary over fine leg off the bowling of Nathan Coulter-Nile. Twitterati was full of praise for Pant’s innings. Here are some of the best reactions on his innings.
Coulter-Nile eventually had the final laugh as he dismissed Pant in the same over with a short length delivery. Pant was caught by Hardik Pandya at fine-leg after reaching his half-century. He had already smashed Coulter-Nile for two boundaries in the over but perished trying to play a shot too many. But pant had already stitched a 96-run stand with captain Shreyas Iyer (56*) to resurrect Delhi Capitals’ innings by then.
