Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Former India U-19 pacer Shivam Mavi grabbed 4/14 as Delhi hit a low, getting all-out for 99 as Uttar Pradesh were back to winning ways with a eight-wicket victory in a group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here on Friday.

It was a contrasting performance from both sides as UP lifted their game after a humiliating defeat at the hands of minnows Tripura while Delhi had out-batted Punjab, courtesy Nitish Rana's 55-ball-100.

Skipper Rana top scored on the day for Delhi with 45 off 39 balls but the next best contribution was 11 off 18 deliveries by Yash Dhull.

As many as eight players were dismissed for single digit scores with young Shiva Singh grabbing 2/25 while Mavi cleaned up the lower middle-order with a delivery left to end the innings.

In reply, UP took their own time as skipper Karan Sharma made 52 off 50 balls to anchor the chase.

Arjun grabs career-best 4/10 vs Hyderabad

===========================

The switch from Mumbai to Goa is working well for young Arjun Tendulkar as he kept up his consistent show with a career-best figures of 4/10 but his team lost to Hyderabad by 37 runs in another group B encounter at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Left-arm fast medium pacer Tendulkar's scalps included his former Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Verma (62) as Hyderabad scored 177/6. Tanmay Agarwal, with 55, was the other significant contributor.

In reply, medium pacer Ravi Teja took 4/20 as Goa were restricted to 140 in 18.5 overs.

Brief Scores

Delhi 99 in 19.5 overs (Nitish Rana 45, Shivam Mavi 4/10).

UP 100/2 in 17 overs (Karan Sharma 52). UP won by 8 wickets.

Hyderabad 177/6 (NT Tilak Verma 62, Arjun Tendulkar 4/10).

Goa 140 in 18.5 overs (Ravi Teja 4/20). Hyderabad won by 37 runs.

Tripura 118/7 (Wriddhiman Saha 62, Siddharth Kaul 3/33)

Punjab 119/1 in 15 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 57). Punjab won by 9 wickets.

Manipur 125/7 (Kangabam Singh 58)

Puducherry 122/5 (Bidash Chinghakham 2/25). Manipur won by 3 runs. PTI KHS

