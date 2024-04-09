Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], April 9 (ANI): Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) announced the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2024 which will be staged at Noida Golf Course from April 10 to April 13.

The tournament, in its sixth edition, will feature some top Indian professionals such as 2024 Indian Open runner-up Veer Ahlawat, SSP Chawrasia, Ajeetesh Sandhu, former champion Manu Gandas, Rashid Khan, Aman Raj and defending champion Gaurav Pratap Singh, as well as other former champions Udayan Mane and Honey Baisoya.

Besides Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, Rashid Khan, Gaurav Pratap Singh and Honey Baisoya, the other leading golfers from the Delhi-NCR region participating in the event include Sachin Baisoya, Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan and Amardeep Malik, a release said.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill as well as rookies including PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Italy's Michele Ortolani and Czechia's Stepan Danek, it added.

The three amateurs in the field - Simarjeet Singh, Vinamra Anand and Raj Singh - are from the Noida Golf Course.

Steven Menezes, Secretary, Noida Golf Course, said they welcome the return of the Delhi-NCR Open to the Noida Golf Course.

"The tournament provides a great opportunity for our members to witness high-quality golfing action with some of the biggest names of Indian golf teeing it up this week. The eventalso provides an ideal platform to showcase the Noida Golf Course to a wide audience across the country through the Live Telecast on the last two days. We wish the players all the best."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said the Delhi-NCR Open has over the years emerged as an important stop on the PGTI as the region is one of the major golfing centres in the country with a thriving golfing community. "We thank Noida Golf Course for their continued support to the event. With a deep field and outstanding course conditions, we can expect a nail-biting finish like the last edition of the event which was decided in a playoff." (ANI)

