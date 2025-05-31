Narainpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 31 (ANI): In a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and determination, the Delhi State Football Team successfully defended their crown by winning the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Championship 2024-25, securing their second consecutive national title with a commanding 4-2 victory over Mizoram in the final match held in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, as per a release from Delhi Soccer Association.

With this victory, Delhi cements its status as the reigning champion of India in the U20 men's category, having previously won the same title in 2024. The final was a gripping contest between two formidable teams, but Delhi's sharp attacking play and solid teamwork ensured a triumphant result.

Also Read | How Many Days Did the Longest Test Match Last? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

A standout performer in the final and throughout the tournament was Jajo Prashan, who not only showcased exceptional talent on the field but also brought valuable experience to the squad. Prashan, who earlier represented India in the SAFF U19 Football Championship, played a crucial role in India's victory in the South Asian tournament and continued his top form, contributing significantly to Delhi's national success.

The tournament also saw individual brilliance from Delhi players being recognised at the national level. Laishran Rahul Meitei was named the 'Player of the Tournament' for his consistent performances and influence throughout the competition. Karan Makkar was awarded 'Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament', showcasing excellent shot-stopping skills and leadership at the back. Aditya Adhikari earned the title of 'Player of the Final', delivering a match-winning performance in the decisive clash against Mizoram.

Also Read | IPL: A Look at Most Sixes by Batters in Indian Premier League, From Chris Gayle to Rohit Sharma; Check Full List.

Speaking after the win, Delhi's head coach Zahid Shafi Mir praised the squad's unity, hard work, and consistency, "This back-to-back win is a result of relentless effort from every player and the support staff. Defending the national title is never easy, but these boys showed great maturity and heart," Mir said as quoted from a release by Delhi Soccer Association.

The Delhi Soccer Association has lauded the team's achievement and is committed to further strengthening youth development programs to maintain Delhi's dominance on the national stage.

"The team has won the championship for the second year running, all while being undefeated during both editions of the championship. This is a testament to Delhi's mission of developing football with a focus on youth and grassroots development," said Anuj Gupta, President of the Delhi Soccer Association.

"We are extremely proud of the players and the coaching staff. Their success reflects our collective vision and long-term investment in nurturing young talent across the capital," he added.

As the celebrations begin, Delhi's success marks not only a historic chapter in its football journey but also highlights the growing strength of youth football in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)