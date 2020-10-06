Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday said that he is delighted to be working for the development of sports for youth in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raina also thanked Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his constant support and said that he is looking forward to creating more opportunities for the youth.

"Delighted to be working towards the development of sports for youth in Jammu & Kashmir & all of this is only possible with the support of honourable Governor @manojsinha_ Sir. Looking forward to creating many more opportunities," Raina tweeted.

Raina on Monday had met Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to discuss the initiative to set up sports academies to train young cricketers from far-flung areas of the Union Territory.

Last month, Raina had said there is "so much more in store" for the Union Territory after the inauguration of Jammu and Kashmir Police Women's 2020 Cricket Tournament at Anantnag.

He had met Sinha last month as well and had requested him to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir. He had also agreed to set up 10 schools, five each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, to give professional cricket training to local youth.

Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year. (ANI)

