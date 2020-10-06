Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a throwback picture of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar of Champions League (CL) T20 trophy where MI won CLT20 for the second time. This was also last game of Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians jersey. The CLT20 2013 final between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals (RR) took place on October 6, 2013. MI posted a total of 202/6 in 20 overs, in reply RR got restricted for 169 runs in 18.5 overs. MI under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma defeated RR side led by Rahul Dravid by 33 runs in that game. Coincidently, exactly seven years later Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals on the same date in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match no 20. Check out the post below ahead of MI vs RR, IPL 2020. MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 20.

Rajasthan Royals led by Steve Smith lost the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 IPL 2020 where they failed to defend the target of 155 runs. Mumbai Indians will enter this game with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match where they posted a mammoth target of 209 runs, in reply SRH fell short by 34 runs. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have played 23 matches against each other in IPL in which they both have won 11 each while one game ended in a tie. MI vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 20.

Mumbai Indians Throwback Picture of Rohit Sharma & Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians (MI) is currently at the second position in the point table with six points, while Rajasthan Royals is at the sixth position with four points. The upcoming IPL 2020 game of MI vs RR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will indeed be an interesting contest.

