Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) Skipper Meg Lanning's impactful 92 went in vain as Gujarat Giants defeated table-toppers Delhi Capitals by five wickets to register a hat-trick of wins and book their place in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League here on Friday.

Already through to the playoffs, Delhi Capitals rode on Lanning's 57-ball 92 laced with 15 boundaries and a six to pile up a competitive 177 for five.

But the total was not enough as Gujarat rode on Harleen Deol's unbeaten 70 off 49 balls and Beth Mooney's 35-ball 44 to be in contention.

Towards the end, skipper Ashleigh Gardner (22 off 13) and Deandra Dottin (24 off 10) helped Gujarat Giants past the target in the 20th over.

The Gujarat franchise lost opener Dayalan Hemalatha in the second over, caught by Lanning at extra cover off the bowling of Shikha Pandey before wicket-keeper Mooney (44) and Deol joined hands to stitch 84 runs for the second wicket.

Mooney and Deol went about their business in calm fashion and picked up 15 runs from the ninth over bowled by Annnabel Sutherland with three exquisite boundaries.

The duo shared 84 runs for the second wicket before off-spinner Minnu Mani broke the partnership, dismissing Mooney.

Mani floated a delivery up on the middle and off, enticing Mooney, who came down the track and tried to smash it over the bowler's head, only to slice to Sutherland.

Captain Gardner then contributed 22 off 13 but Deol carried on her bat at the other end and kept GG in the hunt.

The match turned on its head in the eventful 18th over when Dottin struck Jess Jonassen for two fours and a six before the bowler dismissed the West Indian batter and Phoebe Litchfield off consecutive deliveries, the second wicket coming in the last ball of the over.

Needing 16 off two overs, Kashvee Gautam struck Shikha Pandey for a six off the last ball to bring down the equation to seven runs in the last over.

Earlier sent in to bat, Lanning and Shafali Verma (40 off 27; 3x4s, 3x6s) shared a quick-fire 83 runs off just nine overs to give DC an explosive start.

Shafali was, however, dismissed caught by Litchfield at the boundary as she went for another maximum off the bowling of Meghna Singh but failed to connect.

Lanning, though, stuck to the task and continued her progress with an attacking intent.

Even though DC lost Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues in quick succession, Lanning held fort with her attacking game.

Sutherland (14 off 8, 2x4s) gave Lanning brief company but she also perished in search of a big hit.

Lanning fell eight runs short of a century, bowled by Deandra Dottin in the penultimate ball of the innings.

Lanning went for heave to a slower, back-of-length delivery and completely missed the line to see her stumps knocked off.

Meghna (3/35) was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers, while Dottin scalped two for 37.

