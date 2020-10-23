Essex [UK], October 23 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Essex on Friday announced that Chief Executive Officer, Derek Bowden will leave the Club at the end of October.

During his tenure at the club, Bowden has seen Essex win five tournaments in five years including a Championship/T20 Blast double last year.

Also Read | How to Watch CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

"I am extremely proud of what the Club has achieved, particularly over the last five years, where after gaining promotion to Division One it has secured five trophies in five years, the high point being the winning of the 'double' in 2019," said Bowden in an official statement.

"I wish everyone at the Club the best of luck for the future and hope that there is further success in the years to come," he added.

Also Read | KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 42.

Commenting on Derek's departure, Essex County Cricket Club Chairman, John Faragher, said: "I would like to thank Derek for all his hard work and support during his time at Essex.

"The last five years have been really special for the Club, and Derek has been instrumental in taking the business to the next level. We wish Derek all the very best for the future." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)