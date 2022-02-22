Panaji (Goa) [India], February 22 (ANI): Odisha FC head coach Kino Garcia felt his team were unlucky to lose 1-2 to Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday as the defeat ended their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Odisha FC were pegged back after Nadhakumar Sekar gave them an early lead as goals from Danish Farooq and Cleiton Silva turned it around for the Blues.' Garcia rued missed opportunities as his team slipped to their eighth defeat of the season.

"With all the opportunities that we had, it's unfortunate that we couldn't win the match or at least get a draw. If you see all the chances we had and we couldn't score. In the second half, they had one chance which was saved by Kamaljit and the penalty. Nothing more. We changed to a back three to come back and try and beat them and I think that we deserved something more but it's football and if you don't convert your attempts then you pay for it," said Kino Garcia in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"Bengaluru FC is one of the best teams on set-pieces and we conceded one goal on the corner. So we wanted two foreign defenders who can mark the zone well. After their first goal, we couldn't come back and in the second half, with the speed of Aridai Suarez and the quality of other players, we will have chances. I think in the second half we had control of the game but the penalty made the difference," he added.

Regarding their chances of reaching the semis, the head coach said that they will try their best to beat ATK Mohun Bagan and secure as many points as they can.

"I am not sure mathematically but I think it's really very difficult. We are trying to keep up the mood and try to beat ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC and have as many points as possible. At the end of the day, it's a game, sometimes you lose, sometimes you win and you have to try your best. Today we were unlucky but maybe we will be lucky in the next match," said the head coach. (ANI)

