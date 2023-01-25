Jamshedpur, Jan 25 (PTI) Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal scored a fine century to give Karnataka a first innings lead against Jharkhand in a Ranji Trophy Trophy Group C match here on Wednesday.

The southpaw scored 114 runs, his 175-ball knock studded with seven boundaries and five sixes.

Resuming from the overnight score of 80 for 2, Karnataka added 220 runs before the spin duo of Shahbaz Nadeem (5/141) and Anukul Roy (3/66) bowled them out for 300 on the second day.

Besides Padikkal, wicketkeeper BS Sharath, who scored a 75-ball 60, was the other major contributor for Karnataka as the middle order struggled to put runs on the board.

Trailing by 136 runs, Jharkhand were 85 for 2 at the end of the second day.

Both their openers were back in the hut. While Kumar Deobrat scored 20 off 42 balls, Aryaman Sen was dismissed for a first ball duck by medium pacer Vasuki Koushik.

Brief scores:

Jharkhand 164 all out and 85/2 in 28 overs (Kumar Suraj 34; Krishnappa Gowtham 1/21) vs 300 all out in 89.1 overs (Devdutt Padikal 114, BR Sharath 60; Shahbaz Nadeem 5/141).

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 531 for 9 declare in 155 overs (Shashank Chandrakar 101, Harpreet Singh 96, Lakshay Garg 3/88) vs Goa 51 for 1 in 17 overs (Ishaan Gadekar 28 not out; Ravi Kiran 1/20.)

At Jodhpur: Services 178 and 181 for 2 in 60 overs (Ravi Chauhan 97; Aniket Choudhary 1/34) vs Rajasthan 136 all out in 45.4 overs (Y B Kothari 34; Pulkit Narang 5/39).

At Puducherry: Pondicherry 371 all out in 127.3 overs (Paras Dogra 159; Jalaj Saxena 5/75) vs Kerala 113 for 3 in 43 overs (Sachin Baby 30; Krishna Pandey 1/16)

