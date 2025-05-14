Mumbai, May 14: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently welcomed Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma to his official residence, Varsha, marking a special meeting that celebrated the cricketer's illustrious Test career. Rohit retired from Test cricket after a career spanning 67 Tests and 11 years. Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. Sunil Gavaskar Doubts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Will Play in ICC ODI World Cup 2027.

His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format. Fadnavis shared his thoughts on the meeting through his official X account, expressing both admiration and best wishes for Sharma, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Rohit Sharma

It was great to welcome, meet and interact with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma at my official residence Varsha. I extended my best wishes to him on his retirement from Test cricket and for continued success in the next chapter of his journey!@ImRo45#Maharashtra #Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/G0pdzj6gQy — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 13, 2025

He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013. Despite immense promise and some great knocks, the 'Hitman' initially struggled to solidify himself as a top-choice batter in the longer format, especially on tours away from home.

From 2013-18, Rohit played just 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.63, with three centuries and 10 fifties in 47 innings. His best score was 151. The right-hander struggled away from home, particularly in testing South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) countries. Success in these nations is often considered a hallmark of a great Indian batter. India’s Prized Assets Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin Fade Into Retirement After Australia Debacle As India Stares at New ICC WTC Cycle.

However, with twin centuries against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in 2019, Rohit revived his Test career, as an opener. In 40 Tests during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history, he made 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties. His best score was 212. He is India's top run-getter, century maker in WTC history, and overall at 10th among top run-getters. He led India to the final of the WTC against Australia in the UK in 2023, where they lost.

