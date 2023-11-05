Bangkok, Nov 5 (PTI) Army duo of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tarundeep Rai took the fourth and sixth place respectively in the rankings to help India take second place behind heavyweights South Korea in the men's recurve team seedings of the Asian Archery Championships here on Sunday.

India logged 2027 points, second behind Korea who aggregated 2061 to take the pole position in the men's recurve team event for the continental championship.

Dhiraj produced 43 perfect scores which included 13 X (closer to the centre) to total 682 points.

Koreans took the top-three places with Lee Woo Seok leading the show with 693 points.

Kim Woojin edged out his compatriot Kim Je Deok on 10+X scores after they were tied on 684 points.

The recurve women's qualification was suspended midway following heavy showers.

Ankita Bhakat was leading among the Indian women challengers at ninth place, while Bhajan Kaur was the next best at 12th position.

The event will resume on Monday.

