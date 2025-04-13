Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) Five-time title-winning captain MS Dhoni doesn't have a magic wand and can't change the fortunes of Chennai Super Kings overnight, head coach Stephen Fleming said on Sunday as the side endures a horror run in the ongoing IPL.

CSK are languishing at the bottom of the points table following a string of disappointing performances, and the onus is now on Dhoni to revive the team's campaign after taking over the captaincy from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"His (Dhoni's) influence will be always prominent but he's not a soothsayer, he hasn't got a magic wand," Fleming told reporters ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants.

"He can't just rub it over the side otherwise he would have brought it out earlier.

"It's a case of us working very hard along with MS to turn it around and certainly in both of our cricketing careers, we've been in situations that require a lot of energy and we've got to make sure that the energy is put in the right place."

CSK's lacklustre batting has been a major concern this season. In their previous outing, the side was restricted to a paltry 103 for 9 by Kolkata Knight Riders, who chased down the target in just 10.1 overs to inflict an eight-wicket defeat.

Fleming admitted that the team was hurting after a series of underwhelming displays.

"We've got to look at it in small steps and just continue to work to get better at all three facets really and then you start competing," Fleming said.

"I think the disappointing aspect in particular the last game was the lack of competition we put up and that hurt a lot.

"So there's certainly been a lot of internal soul searching but also a lot of work around what we need to do and it's important that we put a performance out that is representative of the proud franchise that we are."

"There's a lot of hurt that we can turn to motivation but it's not about words, it's about players grabbing the moment, finding form, finding their groove and almost shaking off any apprehension which can creep in."

Despite CSK hitting 32 sixes in six matches this season, Fleming urged his batters to focus beyond just power-hitting, insisting there is still "room for craft" in the game.

"We do (talk about the sixes), but it's not everything," he said.

"I know there's a fascination with power and six hitting, but there's also a couple of teams doing well with good craft, and I'd be very sad if the day came to us just being in a baseball competition and talking about sixes and fours.

"The beauty of the game is that there's still balance between bat and ball. Conditions play a big part, but there's still room for craft, and you're still seeing top-class players playing pivotal innings when it's not flat like a road, and I just hope the balance can remain."

Fleming identified Nicholas Pooran as the biggest threat in the LSG line-up, describing the West Indian as the most dangerous player in the world at the moment.

"Yes, he (Nicholas Pooran) is very threatening," he said.

"He's the best player in the world at the moment by some distance — consistent, powerful and a real threat. To get him out and keep him in check will be a big part of winning the game tomorrow."

