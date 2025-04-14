Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) with five titles up their sleeves. Despite of that they are not having a great IPL 2025 season and have lost five matches in a row. Over that their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the season with an elbow injury. Amid that they are all set to face Lucknow Super Giants away from home on April 14. Ahead of the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is still with the team visited the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings along with teammate Shreyas Gopal and other cricketers and their family members. Ayush Mhatre Set to Join Chennai Super Kings For Remainder of IPL 2025 As Replacement of Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad: Report.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Gopal and Other Chennai Super Kings Cricketers Visit Hanuman Garhi Mandir

