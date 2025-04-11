MS Dhoni memes went viral on social media after Chennai Super Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in IPL 2025 on April 11. The five-time champions had MS Dhoni return as captain but that did not change the fortunes of the side as they slumped to their fifth straight defeat in IPL 2025. MS Dhoni also had a disappointing time with the bat in hand, scoring just one run off four deliveries and was trapped LBW by Sunil Narine, a decision which caused a bit of controversy. CSK suffered their biggest loss in IPL as they were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders with 59 balls remaining. Chennai Super Kings Suffer Their Biggest Defeat in Terms of Balls Remaining As Five-Time Champions Go Down by Eight Wickets to KKR in IPL 2025.

'MS Dhoni When CSK Management Calls Him'

MS Dhoni when team management call him #KKRvsCSKpic.twitter.com/FfoqKJsCFt — Shudh Neta (@shudhneta) April 11, 2025

'CSK Bringing Dhoni to Bat'

CSK bringing Dhoni to bat 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZM86rZs3pp — maithun (@Being_Humor) April 11, 2025

'Dhoni Pushing Whole Team to Bat Before Himself'

Dhoni pushing whole team to bat before himself pic.twitter.com/DjFmiKIYxT — OG (@Tejuholicc2) April 11, 2025

CSK Fans Right Now

- First time CSK has lost 5 consecutive matches - First time there will be consecutive IPL finals without MS Dhoni 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/vlT4NA0N4A — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) April 11, 2025

Funny

Dhoni in CSK's Batting Lineup pic.twitter.com/FCsh0QJ0oo — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 11, 2025

'Ambati Rayudu During MS Dhoni's Batting'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)