Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Dhvaj Haria made a triple century break for a massive win by 1040-150 against Nikhil Ghadge in a Group E match of the CCI Billiards Classic here on Monday.

Haria constructed a break of 306 and followed it up with another century break of 129, besides substantial efforts of 74,71,70, and 61 for his victory.

In a Group G match, CCI's Anurag Bagri defeated former national champion Alok Kumar 560-426 while seasoned billiards player Ashok Shandilya recorded a 747-338 victory over Aditya Agrawal in a Group A match.

Results:

Group A: Ashok Shandilya beat Aditya Agrawal 747-338

Group C: Siddharth Parikh bt Nalin Patel 397-391

Group E: Vishal Madan 450-301; Dhvaj Haria beat Nikhil Ghadge 1040

Group F: Rishbah Thakkar beat Arun Agrawal 627-127

Group G: Anurag Bagri beat Alok Kumar 560-426.

