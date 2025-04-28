Television actress Gulki Joshi has revealed shocking details where she feared being molested while presenting an award to legendary cricketer MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League. Gulki Joshi has featured in several Hindi television shows. She became a household name after her portrayal of Haseena Malik in Maddam Sir. On the work front, Gulki Joshi was recently seen in the bold and intimate anthology series Hasratein 2. She explored a very different, layered side of storytelling. Maddam Sir: Sab TV Show’s Meme of Having To Attend a Meeting on a Monday Morning Is Sure To Tickle Your Funny Bones! (Watch Video).

Gulki Joshi Recalls Scary Incident

In an interview with Filmymantra, Gulki recalled a frightening incident that took place several years ago during a visit to MS Dhoni's hometown, Ranchi. Gulki revealed she was invited to an event after starring in Nadaan Parinde. Gulki went to Ranchi to present an award to Dhoni during the IPL. "This happened a long time ago. I had gone to Ranchi for the IPL — I had to present an award to Mr. Dhoni. At that time, my show Nadaan Parinde (2014) was running successfully, and because of the show’s popularity, I was invited to attend the event," Gulki Joshi recalled.

The Actress revealed how she was mobbed by the crowd. “As soon as I stepped outside, I was completely mobbed by a crowd. It wasn’t just excitement — it became physically overwhelming to the point where I genuinely felt threatened. Amid the pushing, shoving, and chaos, the horrifying thought crossed my mind that I could be molested right there in the crowd," Joshi said.

Gulki further added how security personnel intervened at the right moment and saved her from getting molested. “Just as things were spiralling out of control, the security team arrived and somehow managed to pull me out of the mob. They whisked me away to safety. But the fear lingered. It shook me. That was the only time I’ve ever truly been afraid of the crowd, of the people," Gulki shared.

Gulki Joshi on Meeting MS Dhoni

Despite the traumatic encounter at the event, Gulki opened up about her experience of meeting cricket legend MS Dhoni. “When I finally met Mr. Dhoni, he was everything you’d hope a hero to be — humble, warm, and grounded. Even though he must have been exhausted after the match, he patiently met every fan, smiled, took pictures, and made everyone feel special," Gulki said. MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian Cricketer To Play 400 T20s, Achieves Feat During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

The TV actress hailed MS Dhoni's greatness. “In that moment, I realised what true greatness is. No arrogance, no drama — just pure, unfiltered humility. It really stayed with me. It reminded me that real talent shines the brightest when it’s combined with real humility." Gulki Joshi has made a name for herself in Indian television. Her portrayal of Haseena Malik in Maddam Sir will be remembered for a longer period of time.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India - 1098; Women's Helpline - 181; National Commission for Women Helpline - 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence - 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline - 1091/1291; Missing Child and Women - 1094.

