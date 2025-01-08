Paris [France], January 8 (ANI): Didier Deschamps has decided to step down as the manager of the French national football team after the 2026 World Cup, ending a historic 14-year tenure.

The official X handle of France's national football team has announced on Wednesday,

"Aux commandes des Bleus depuis 2012, le plus grand selectionneur de l'histoire de l'Equipe de France tirera sa reverence apres la Coupe du Monde 2026"[At the helm of Les Bleus since 2012, the greatest coach in the history of the French team will bow out after the 2026 World Cup ].

Deschamps has been in charge of France since 2012, leading the team to remarkable successes, including winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League. Under his leadership, France also reached the finals of the UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, though they narrowly missed out on victory in both tournaments.

Reports suggest that Deschamps had been planning his departure for several months, wanting to give the team clarity about the future of the managerial role. With his contract set to end after the 2026 World Cup in North America, the focus has already shifted toward finding his successor.

One name stands out as the likely candidate--Zinedine Zidane. The French football legend and former Real Madrid coach has been seen as the natural choice to take over. Zidane, who has been without a managerial role since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, boasts an impressive coaching record, including three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga triumphs.

Deschamps' legacy in French football is extraordinary. He is one of the few individuals to win the World Cup as both a player and a coach. His achievements will be remembered as some of the greatest in the sport's history.

Before his departure, Deschamps remains focused on two major challenges, leading France in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Croatia in March 2025 and preparing for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. (ANI)

