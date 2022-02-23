Panaji (Goa) [India], February 23 (ANI): SC East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera feels dejected after his side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Tuesday.

Bipin Singh scored the only goal of the game early in the second half to seal the victory for the Islanders.

"When you lose only by one goal, it's very difficult for the result to be closer. But for me, yes, because we didn't deserve to lose the match. We had many opportunities to score. I think one or two penalties. It's very often," said Mario Rivera in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"Antonio woke up with a little fever during the day, he was a little better and he wanted to play. He travelled with the team but when we reached the stadium he was much worse and he said that he cannot play so we changed," he added.

The head coach further said that the team has taken many positives for the clash against Mumbai City FC and will be looking forward to winning in the coming matches.

"We have to keep doing the good things. Today, we did many good things and will try for the next matches. I think that the players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone and we will come back again to try again," said the head coach.

This result keeps the Kolkata-based team at the bottom of the ISL table while MCFC goes up the table to the fourth spot. (ANI)

