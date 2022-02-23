Novak Djokovic takes on Karen Khachanov in the Round of 16 match of Dubai Tennis Championships 2022. The tennis match will take place on February 23, Wednesday at around 08:30 PM in India. Sadly, there will be no live tv telecast of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022. However, fans can watch Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov tennis match live streaming online on Tennis TV.

