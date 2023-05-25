Wanze (Belgium), May 25 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar, who is showing signs of getting back to form, will hope for a good outing when she leads a squad of five Indians in the Belgian Ladies Open, which is taking place at Naxhelet Golf Club for the second consecutive year.

Diksha and Tvesa Malik got in late into the field, which also comprises Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor and Seher Atwal as the Ladies European Tour (LET) returned to Europe at the Naxhelet Golf Club for the summer run of events after a trip to Florida.

While Diksha is slowly getting back to form, Tvesa and Vani, who missed the cut last week, will be looking to making amends as will Amandeep Drall, who last year came within a whisker of winning the Hero Women's Indian Open for her maiden LET success at home.

Seher, who earned the status through the LET Qualifying School, is looking to translate her home success on the LET.

This season India's flag has been flown by Aditi Ashok, who is leading the LET's Race to Costa Del Sol, but this week she is playing on the LPGA, where her last two starts have seen her finish T-2 and T-5.

Seher Atwal will be among the early starters, teeing off in the second group of the day with Emma Grechi and Emie Peronnin of France, while Vani Kapoor is the very next group with two other French stars, Camille Chevalier and Agathe Sauzon.

Just as Vani tees off from the first, Amandeep will play alongside Germans Sophie Witt and Laura Fuenfstueck at the same time from the 10th.

Diksha plays with England's Chloe Frankish and Swiss golfer Kim Metraux from the first in the afternoon wave, and then Tvesa will be among the last few groups from the first with Thailand's Mim Sangkapong and Slovakia's Michaela Vavrova.

Home star Manon De Roey will be teeing it up once again in her home tournament after she finished in a tie for seventh place in 2022. The Antwerp native had a solid start to the LET season with three top-10 finishes, including T3 at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Last year, Cara Gainer secured her best-ever finish on the LET by coming second at the Belgian Ladies Open after rounds of 71 (-1), 67 (-5) and 64 (-8).

Two players who did well in a tough week in Florida were Germany's Olivia Cowan, who had a breakthrough win in India last year, and Scotland's Louise Duncan. The duo will be looking to improve on that result this week. They were T-3 last week.

