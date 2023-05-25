Jason Roy is all set to walk away from his England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) contract and sign up to play Major League Cricket this summer. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the England opener is contracted by the ECB till October on an incremental deal and he is set to cancel that and instead pursue a lucrative offer of £300,000 from Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) to compete in the inaugural Major League Soccer (MLC) in the United States of America. Should this be made official, Roy would become the first England player to take up a T20 franchise contract and walk away from his central contract. Needless to say, it would put his participation for England in the World Cup later this year in jeopardy. International Cricket Stars Involved in Informal Talks With IPL Team Owners for Long-Term Franchise Over Country Contracts: Reports.

Roy, as per the report, has been in talks with the ECB over this issue and fans can expect an official announcement soon. The right-hander played a major role for England in their maiden World Cup triumph four years ago at home. He was one of the most important players of Eoin Morgan’s historic team that went on to beat New Zealand in the final and lift the coveted trophy. The ECB would give Roy a No Objection Certificate (NOC) if Roy cancels his incremental contract with the cricket board. The ECB would not offer NOCs for contracted players and Roy is likely to take up the lucrative offer, wh contract. It has also been learnt that the ECB has informed Roy that regardless of which move he chooses to take up, it would not have any impact on the next round of central contracts in October. Jofra Archer Set To Be Offered Annual Contract by Mumbai Indians, ECB To Take Permission From IPL Franchise To Select the Bowler for National Duty: Report.

Earlier, there have been reports that claimed that IPL franchise Mumbai Indians would offer England pacer Jofra Archer an annual contract and ECB would need permission to select him for national duty. Roy recently featured in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, the parent franchise of LA Knight Riders in the MLC.

