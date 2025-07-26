North Ayrshire (Scotland), Jul 26 (PTI) Diksha Dagar was the lone Indian to make the cut at the 2025 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open golf tournament and was placed T-59 here.

With rounds of 69-76, Diksha was 1-over at the Par-72 course as 71 players made the cut.

The leader is England's Lottie Woad, who is making her pro debut. She added a 65 to her first round 67 and is now 12-under.

Diksha, the 24-year-old two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, who shot 3-under 69 in the first round, seemed to be on her way out as she was in danger at six-over through 16 holes in the second round and 3-over for the tournament.

As she has done many times before, Diksha rallied from the precarious position to birdie the last two holes and made the weekend on the cut line, which fell at 1-over.

The other two Indians Pranavi Urs (75-73) and Tvesa Malik (77-77) missed the cut.

Pranavi is making a return after weeks due to an injury break.

English golfer Woad produced a bogey-free 65 (-7) on day two to lead by two strokes at the halfway stage. The 21-year-old began the day in a share of second place at Dundonald Links and rolled in her first birdie on hole 14 before adding further birdies on 17 and 18.

Woad then continued her momentum on her second nine, making birdies on the third, fifth, seventh and ninth holes to lead the tournament with a total of 12-under-par.

This week Woad is making her professional debut, having won the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour (LET) at the start of this month, and she had a T-3 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship while still being an amateur.

Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68-66) and world number one Nelly Korda (68-66) share second place with a score of 10-under-par.

Korea's Sei Young Kim is in outright fourth place on nine-under-par with her compatriot Hyo-Joo Kim one shot further back in fifth.

Ina Yoon of Korea and Japan's Minami Katsu are in a tie for the sixth place on seven-under-par with Ireland's Leona Maguire and Spain's Nuria Iturrioz in T-8 on six-under. American Sarah Schmelzel and Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol round off the top 10.

