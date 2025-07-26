New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: New Zealand and South Africa meet in the final of the Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series. Both NZ and SA have had notable runs in the series. While New Zealand remains unbeaten, winning four out of four matches, South Africa has shown moments of strength but has struggled to match New Zealand’s consistency. Meanwhile, for the NZ vs SA final match live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down. NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Tri-Nation Series T20I 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for New Zealand vs South Africa Match in Harare.

New Zealand defeated South Africa twice in the group stage and holds the upper hand in momentum. South Africa made it to the final with two victories over Zimbabwe. The Harare pitch has favoured chasing, with teams winning five out of six matches after winning the toss.

Expect a high-stakes final where New Zealand enter as favourites. South Africa will bank on youthful energy and individual performances to upset the Kiwis’ rhythm. Expect a hard-fought, tactical contest with pivotal swings likely in the powerplay and middle overs. Why Was Brendan Taylor Banned? Know Reason As Zimbabwe Cricketer Is Set To For International Return After Three and a Half Years.

New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Details

Match New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Date Saturday, July 26 Time 4:30 PM IST Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team final of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, July 26. The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, and it begins at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rubin Hermann and Rassie van der Dussen Score Half-Century As South Africa Beats Zimbabwe by Seven Wickets in T20 Series To Set Up Final Against New Zealand.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast partners for the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans won't be able to watch the NZ vs SA Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final?

Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. The NZ vs SA Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website and fans can watch the same by purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29. Fans also buy a tour pass to watch the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming of all matches, worth Rs 89. New Zealand have won their matches so far and are favourites to clinch the Tri-Series here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).