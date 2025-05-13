Sports News | Diksha Stays in Top-10 of LET Order of Merit After Korea Championships

Seoul, May 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar continued to be in the Top-10 of the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit, despite a tied 52nd place finish at the Aramco Korea Championships here.

The 24-year-old, who is now in her sixth year as a professional, finished with a score of six-over 222 at the New Korea Country Club.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Former Team India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Opens Up On Star Cricketer’s Adieu to Longest Format, Says ‘He Never Liked Practice Matches’.

Diksha has twice won on the Ladies European Tour, and multiple times on her home Tour, the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Barring once in 2020, Diksha has always been in the Top-60 of the LET, with the best two finishes being 14th place in 2019, the year she won her maiden LET title, and third place in 2023, the year she had her second LET success.

Also Read | Real Madrid Transfer News: New Fullbacks and Centre Backs; Future of Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez and Other Likely Incomings and Departures in Los Blancos Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

After a modest 2024, when she was 29th in the LET list, Diksha began in style with a runner-up finish, losing a play-off in the season-opener in Morocco. Of the eight events this season, one was cancelled in Australia, due to weather and Diksha has played all others.

Other than the second place at Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, Diksha was also T-11th at NSW Open in Australia, T-8 in Joburg Open and T-9 in Women's South African Open.

Pranavi Urs has also managed to keep her play at a good level. After being the top Indian in her rookie season in 2024 at T-17 with five Top-10s, she is 38th this year and right behind her rookie Avani Prashanth, who has also given a good account of herself in her first full season outside India.

Other Indians on the LET have been Aditi Ashok, who plays mostly on the LPGA but makes occasional appearances on LET and Tvesa Malik. Hitaashee Bakshi, Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall have conditional status with limited starts available to them on the Tour.

The next event for the Indian women professionals will be the Dutch Ladies Open, starting May 16 where seven Indians will tee up as the Tour moves to Europe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)