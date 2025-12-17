Goa (Mahrashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Legends Pro T20 League (LPTL) has officially confirmed the addition of four iconic names to its roster: former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, iconic South African leader Faf du Plessis, Afghanistan's pioneering captain Asghar Afghan, and veteran Indian leg-spinner Rahul Sharma, according to a release.

Their inclusion brings the total number of confirmed players participating in the inaugural season to 17, underscoring the LPTL's commitment to delivering a high-quality, competitive league featuring the game's modern greats from across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania.

The LPTL proudly announces the achievements that define the latest players joining the league, which is set to begin on January 26 at the new 1919 Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa.

Tillakaratne Dilshan, who is a former Sri Lankan cricketer and a T20 World Cup-winning opening batter, famously hit six boundaries in an over off Mitchell Johnson (2015 World Cup) and is universally credited with inventing the iconic 'Dil Scoop.'

Faf du Plessis, who is an all-format former captain and one of the best fielders in history, celebrated for his exceptional fitness, diving catches, and "Faf-ulous" direct hits that changed countless matches.

Asghar Afghan, who captained Afghanistan in their inaugural Test match (2018). His career mirrors the nation's rise, helping his team stand tall in the team's initial days from being an associate team and witnessing famous victories against top-tier teams in World Cups.

Rahul Sharma, who is a tall Indian wrist-spinner known for his high-arm action and economy. He rose to prominence in the IPL, delivering his best spell of 4-1-13-3 against Rajasthan Royals in 2011.

The addition of these four international stars further enhances the LPTL roster's competitive depth and fan appeal. From the attacking flair of Dilshan and du Plessis to the strategic depth of Asghar Afghan and the spin wizardry of Sharma, the league promises high-energy cricket action, the release said.

With the inaugural season just 40 days away, the LPTL is in its final build-up phase, ensuring a world-class experience for players and fans alike when the league debuts on January 26. (ANI)

