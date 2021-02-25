Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the second day of the third Day/Night Pink Ball Test between India and England here on Thursday.

England 1st Innings: 112 all out

Indian 1st innings: (Overnight 99/3)

Rohit Sharma lbw b Jack Leach 66

Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b Jofra Archer 11

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Jack Leach 0

Virat Kohli b Jack Leach 27

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Jack Leach 7

Rishabh Pant c Foakes b Root 1

Ravichandran Ashwin c Zak Crawley b Root 17

Washington Sundar b Root 0

Axar Patel c D Sibley b Root 0

Ishant Sharma not out 10

Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Root1

Extras: (B-2,LB-2,W-1) 5

Total: (all out in 53.2 overs) 145

Fall of Wickets: 1-33, 2-34, 3-98, 4-114, 5-115, 6-117, 7-125, 8-125, 9-134, 10-145.

Bowling: James Anderson 13-8-20-0, Stuart Broad 6-1-16-0, Jofra Archer 5-2-24-1, Jack Leach 20-2-54-4,Ben Stokes 3-0-19-0, Joe Root 6.2-3-8-5.

England 2nd Innings:

Zak Crawley b Axar 0

Dominic Sibley c Pant b Axar 7

Jonny Bairstow b Axar 0

Joe Root lbw b Axar 19

Ben Stokes lbw b Ashwin 25

Ollie Pope b Ashwin 12

Ben Foakes lbw b Axar 8

Jofra Archer lbw b Ashwin 0

Jack Leach c Rahane b Ashwin 9

Stuart Broad not out 1

James Anderson c Pant b Washington 0

Extras: 0

Total: (All out in 30.4 overs) 81

Fall of Wickets: 1-0 2-0 3-19 4-50 5-56 6-66 7-68 8-80 9-80

Bowling: Axar Patel 15-0-32-5, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-3-48-4, Washington Sundar 0.4-0-1-1.

India 2nd Innings (Target 49):

Rohit Sharma batting 6

Shubman Gill batting 1

Extras: (B-4) 4

Total: (For no loss in 2 overs) 11

Bowling: Jack Leach 1-0-5-0, Joe Root 1-0-2-0.

