Returning to the United States after playing in Europe, Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a tough start as she carded a disappointing five-over 77 in the first round of the Cambia Portland Classic.

She will need a solid second round to make the cut.

Aditi had two double bogeys and two bogeys against just one birdie as she tried to adjust to the conditions on the other side of the Atlantic.

Three players led after the first round.

Fresh off playing for the victorious European team at the Solheim Cup two weeks ago, Spain's Carlota Ciganda shot an opening-round 68 to join Pajaree Anannarukarn and Gemma Dryburgh for the lead at Oregon Golf Club.

Six players are tied for fourth at three-under, including Rolex Rankings No. 2 Jin Young Ko, who is playing for the first time since representing Korea at the Olympics in August.

Two-time Cambia Portland Classic winner Brooke Henderson is one of five players tied for 10th at two-under, a group that includes 57-year-old Laura Davies.

