Paris Saint Germain had a disappointing outing in their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season opener as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge in Burges as their glamorous front three misfired. In addition to that, the Parisians also received a huge blow as star forwards Kylian Mbappe was forced off in the second half with an injury, casting further doubts over his fitness this season. Lionel Messi-Led Parisians Frustrated By Belgian Champions.

Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury in the 51st minute of the match after colliding with Club Brugge’s Stanley Nsoki and was replaced by Mauro Icardi. The French forward has been dealing with fitness issues as a calf injury saw him miss out on France’s World Cup qualifying matches earlier in the month.

Speaking to the press after the game, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino stated that the forward had sprained his right ankle after the tackle. The Argentine boss also added that the youngster has been nursing issues in both feet as he was seen with tape wrapped around his left toe in the dugout and further tests will determine his availability.

Pochettino : "Mbappe s'est tordu la cheville, il avait déjà des problèmes aux deux chevilles. On va voir demain si on peut avoir des nouvelles plus précises" #PSG — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) September 15, 2021

Ahead of the game, the build-up was focused on the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr but the three weren’t able to form a partnership together in their first appearance together and with the Frenchman’s recent injury is set to delay their next playdate.

PSG face rivals, Lyon, in their next Ligue 1 encounter and will be without Kylian Mbappe for the clash alongside Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti, who are also nursing injuries. However, the Parisians are set to welcome back Angel di Maria after the Argentine missed the Champions League clash due to suspension.

The Parisians have made a perfect start to the domestic campaign with wins in their opening five games and have a four-point lead at the top. But despite the 100 percent record, Mauricio Pochettino’s men haven’t looked at their best with issues in defensive and attacking departments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2021 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).