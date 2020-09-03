New York, Sep 3 (PTI) India's Divij Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic fought hard before going down in three sets to eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof in the first round of the US Open men's doubles event here.

Sharan and Cacic lost 4-6 6-3 3-6 against Croatia's Mektic and Koolhof of the Netherlands in a tough contest that lasted one hour and 46 minutes on Wednesday.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: Real Madrid Stars Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric Hope Argentina Football Star Remains at Barcelona.

The winners will next play Italy's Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina.

The other Indian in the men's doubles draw -- Rohan Bopanna -- and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov will take on Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin of the United States in the first round.

Also Read | Lionel Messi in New Barcelona 2020-21 Season Home Jersey Amid Talks of Exit, Here's Latest Update on Argentine's Transfer News.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)