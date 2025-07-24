Batumi [Georgia], July 24 (ANI): India's rising chess star, IM Divya Deshmukh, continued her sensational run at the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup, defeating China's GM Tan Zhongyi in their second game to seal her place in the final.

With this victory, the 19-year-old not only secures a spot in the final of the prestigious event but also earns a coveted Grandmaster norm and qualifies for the next Women's Candidates Tournament, a major step forward in her career.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

The second finalist will be decided on Thursday in a high-stakes playoff between India's Koneru Humpy and China's Lei Tingjie, setting up the possibility of an all-Indian final.

Humpy's first game with China's Lei Tingjie ended in a draw at 0.5-0.5 each, and so did the other semifinal first game between China's Tan Zhongyi and Divya with a similar scoreline.

Also Read | IND U19 vs ENG U19 2nd Youth Test 2025: Rain Washes Away Ayush Mhatre's Sparkling Hundred As India U19, England U19 Settle for Draw.

Earlier, Humpy created history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to reach the semifinals of the tournament. A solid draw in the second game of her quarterfinal clash against China's IM Song Yuxin was enough to seal the deal, according to ESPN.

There were a couple of minor inaccuracies along the way, but Humpy kept things under control, playing safe and smart. Eventually, her opponent settled for a draw, which confirmed Humpy's passage into the final four.

Earlier, Koneru Humpy struck the first blow, securing the game one in the quarterfinals of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women's World Cup at Batumi on Saturday night.

Deshmukh produced a remarkable performance to defeat compatriot GM Harika Dronavalli in the quarterfinals, winning both the tie-break games to advance to the semifinals.

The match was tightly contested in the classical segment, but Divya grabbed her opportunity in the first tie-break, when Harika made a crucial error in the endgame. In the second tie-break game, Harika had chances to bounce back, but she missed a couple of winning opportunities, and Divya made her pay for it. As a result, Harika's campaign came to an end, while Divya marched on with great composure and maturity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)