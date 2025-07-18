India's Divya Deshmukh secured a massive victory to knock out Chinese GM and World No. 2 Zhu Jiner to qualify for the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 quarterfinals on July 18. The 19-year-old defeated the Chinese GM in Game 1 of the 25+10 Rapid tiebreaks and drew Game 2 to secure a memorable win. On the other hand, GM Koneru Humpy clinched victory over GM Alexandra Kosteniuk and went through to the quarterfinals. FIDE Chess Ranking 2025: Arjun Erigaisi Stays at Number 4, D Gukesh Moves Up to 5th Spot With Nine Indians in Top 50.

Divya Deshmukh Defeats World No 2 Zhu Jiner

🚨 DIVYA KNOCKS OUT SEED NO.2 JINER 🤩🤯 With the wins in Tie-breakers, She moved into the QF of Women's Chess World Cup 2025! 💪 INCREDIBLY GAMEPLAY BY 19 YO FROM INDIA 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UUHC4UgaQ2 — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 18, 2025

