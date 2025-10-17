Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Ahead of the Diwali festival, the firecracker market in Aligarh has been set up, and people are gradually visible in the market to make purchases.

At the firecracker market in Aligarh's Numai Ground, various types of firecrackers are available, but particularly this time, firecrackers bearing the names of "Operation Sindoor" and Indian cricketer Rinku Singh are present in the market, and their sales are booming.

A local shopkeeper, Devendra Gupta, said that firecrackers named after Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, are available in the market, which can fire 240 shots one after another, reaching great heights and emitting different colours like green and red.

Another new item named after Rinku Singh, whose sixes are famous worldwide, is also in high demand due to its impressive height. People buying firecrackers in the market appear excited, and the firecrackers bearing the names of Operation Sindoor and cricketer Rinku Singh are being bought eagerly.

Rinku played only one of the Asia Cup and slammed the winning runs for India in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan earlier this month.

Rinku, a prominent finisher for the India team in T20S, came into the limelight when Singh stunned everyone when he smashed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the final over with Kolkata Knight Riders needing 28 from five balls against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Rinku has played 34 matches for India in T20S with 550 runs under his belt at an average of 42.30, including three fifties.

In IPL, Rinku has played 59 IPL matches, scoring 1099 runs at an average of 30.53 and a strike rate of 145.18, with a highest score of 67*. (ANI)

