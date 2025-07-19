New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): England top-order batter Ollie Pope revealed what he eats during the lunch break of a Test match and also shared whether players drink tea during the Tea break or not.

There have been many speculations about what players consume during lunch breaks in a Test match. Pope offered a sneak peek into his diet during the break, which majorly depends on whether he is batting at the crease or not.

"Generally like chicken, fish, maybe some steak out with pasta, trying to fuel up as much as you can. For me, if I am batting though, I don't actually eat a lot at all, just because of some reason your body just doesn't want to get too much in," Pope said in a video posted by Sky Sports.

"So I have a protein shake and a banana. If I am batting all day, then I will get to the end of the day barely have eaten a thing, just because it's quite hard to get it in, so you fuel up at the end of the day," Pope added.

Pope also spilled the beans about what players prefer to take during the second break and said, "Some do (prefer taking tea). I normally have coffee. Sometimes, a cup of tea when it's a rain delay or something."

Pope has been a regular starter for England in the ongoing gruelling five-match home series against India. He fired a sizzling 106(137) at Headingley to help the hosts conjure a five-wicket win in the series opener. Since then, his bat has gone silent, with his composed 44(104) in the first innings at Lord's being his standout performance.

England ascended to a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after scripting a memorable 22-run win against India at Lord's, the 'Home of Cricket'.

England squad for the fourth Test against India: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes. (ANI)

