New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Logistics company DP World on Friday announced entering into a partnership with Delhi Capitals cricket team of Indian Premier League (IPL).

"DP World is now the Global Logistics Partner of the popular cricket franchise. As part of the long-term partnership, it will provide the necessary logistical support and expertise to Delhi Capitals team throughout the season," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs UPW-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Eliminator Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

Under the partnership, the branding of DP World will also be carried by the team on their match jerseys as well as training gears, it said.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD India Subcontinent & Sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, said: "Over the years, cricket has transformed itself, with ever evolving formats unlocking enormous potential for players across the world and making the game engaging and exciting for a diverse set of audiences. Similarly, DP World is relentlessly focused on innovation, constantly seeking out new opportunities to revolutionise global trade and open opportunities for our customers to grow."

Also Read | Harry Kane Overtakes Wayne Rooney To Break England's All-Time Goal Record During Italy vs England UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said: "We are excited to sign a multi-year partnership with DP World. The organisation is a global leader in logistics...it has a strong global presence, and it will certainly help us grow the Delhi Capitals brand."

According to the statement, the partnership with Delhi Capitals provides DP World with a vibrant platform to engage with customers, prospects, and stakeholders within India and beyond. The new partnership is part of DP World's growing global portfolio of cricket partnerships.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)