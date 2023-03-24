Naples, March 24 (IANS) Harry Kane became England's all-time record goalscorer, as the Three Lions got their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to the perfect start with a 2-1 victory over Italy. The Three Lions skipper struck his 54th international goal, breaking the national record of 53 goals he previously shared with Wayne Rooney, and helped his side claim their first win on Italian soil since 1961. "It means everything. Once it hit the back of the net, there was so much emotion. It's just a great night. We haven't won in Italy for so long to score and win the game is special," Kane said. Italy's defeat was their first in 41 Euro qualifiers, since losing to France in September 2006. Harry Kane Becomes England’s Top Goalscorer, Here’s How He Reacted After Reaching the Milestone.

"Look at the No. 9s around the world - Messi and Ronaldo are different players and I can't see a better one. The reason I made him captain is he has that drive to continually improve. That's what drives the very best. That's what I've seen in the last six years working with Harry," England manager Gareth Southgate said.

Thursday's match was England's first game back after the World Cup quarterfinal defeat against France last December, in which Kane missed the chance of breaking the record when he missed a penalty.

