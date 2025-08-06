New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Outer Delhi Warriors finally have a win to their name in the Delhi Premier League Season 2 with a commanding 82-run victory over North Delhi Strikers, which had the highlight as spinner Suyash Sharma's bowling supremacy. The victory was built over a disciplined bowling performance that saw the opposition North Delhi Strikers bundled out for just 66 runs while chasing a modest target of 149.

Outer Delhi managed to post a competitive total of 148 runs, with contributions from Priyansh Arya and Sanat Sangwan in the top order. The Outer Delhi second innings, with their bowling attack and powerplay, proved crucial to their victory. The star of the show was Suyash Sharma, who produced a man-of-the-match performance by claiming four wickets.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Kerala Visit Not Officially Called Off Yet, Sponsors Deny Receiving Any Formal Communication From Argentina FA: Report.

Man of the Match Suyash Sharma, expressing his happiness about the franchise's win and his performance, shared as quoted by a press release, "The performance was very good and most importantly we won, so what could be better than that. My plan was executed very well, so it's a good thing. Bowling is going very well, and the wicket was also very helpful. The 150 runs that our team made were enough for us."

Reflecting on the team's breakthrough performance, Outer Delhi Warriors' owner Lakshya Aggarwal lauded the players for their determination and execution on the field. He noted how the squad showcased both skill and composure under pressure, turning in a performance that not only entertained the fans but also set a strong tone for the rest of the season.

Also Read | Australia vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Series.

Sharing his thoughts on the memorable victory, franchise owner Lakshya shared, "If we talk about cricket, it was a perfect match. Cricket was very good in this game. The first win is always special," he added.

This comprehensive victory not only gives Outer Delhi their first points on the board but also sends a strong message to other teams in the competition. With this morale-boosting 82-run margin of victory behind them, Outer Delhi will look to build momentum and continue their campaign in DPL Season 2, having proven that their bowling attack can be a decisive factor in their quest for success. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)