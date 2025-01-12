Dubai [UAE], January 12 (ANI): Dubai Capitals rode on stellar spells from Gulbadin Naib and Olly Stone to clinch a one-run victory against MI Emirates in the first match of the International League T20 (ILT20) season three.

Fans were treated to a last-ball thriller at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, as Nicholas Pooran's exquisite half-century of 61 runs off 40 balls for MI Emirates went in vain. The win marked the narrowest margin in ILT20 history.

MI Emirates were coasting to victory, needing 16 runs from 15 balls, but a disciplined performance from the Capitals' bowling unit swung the pendulum in their favor. Gulbadin Naib finished with figures of 3 for 13, while Olly Stone returned with 2 for 14.

Earlier in the evening, Fazalhaq Farooqi's five-wicket haul of 5 for 15 restricted the Dubai Capitals to 133/8. Brandon McMullen's half-century of 58 runs off 42 balls helped the Capitals recover from a poor start, while Rovman Powell also contributed 25 runs to give their bowlers something to defend.

MI Emirates' innings suffered an early setback as Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher were both dismissed by Olly Stone for ducks in the powerplay. MI Emirates' woes worsened as they lost Tom Banton for just seven runs to Farhan Khan, while Kusal Perera fell after scoring only 12 runs off the bowling of Obed McCoy, leaving MI Emirates reeling at 23/4 in 4.3 overs.

Coming in at number five, skipper Nicholas Pooran dispatched Farhan Khan over square leg for a maximum, followed by a boundary with a lofted off-drive to make his intentions clear. MI Emirates finished their powerplay at 33/4.

Akeal Hosein joined Pooran, and the pair built a vital partnership of 79 runs off 64 balls. At the 10-over mark, MI Emirates needed 80 runs from 60 deliveries. Signaling a change of momentum in the 11th over, Pooran heaved Sikandar Raza for a six over mid-wicket. Akeal Hosein also took down Raza for a six down the ground to complete the most lucrative over of the innings until then, with 14 runs.

The partnership was finally broken when Akeal Hosein was dismissed by Gulbadin Naib with the scoreline at 103/2 in 15.2 overs. Hosein finished his innings with 30 runs off 31 balls. Soon after, Pooran brought up his half-century with a six, reaching the milestone in just 36 balls.

With MI Emirates needing 16 runs from 15 balls, Gulbadin Naib struck twice in three balls. Naib flummoxed Nicholas Pooran with a slower ball and followed it up with the wicket of Alzarri Joseph.Olly Stone delivered a shrewd 19th over, conceding only one run. The onus was on the experienced Kieron Pollard to finish the job in the final over bowled by Farhan Khan. However, the veteran could only manage 11 runs of the 13 needed, handing the Capitals a thrilling last-ball victory.

Put in to bat first, the Dubai Capitals had a slow start, managing only 30 runs in the powerplay and losing Shai Hope to Fazalhaq Farooqi in the process. Adam Rossington was also castled by Alzarri Joseph as both openers only managed nine runs each.Scottish batter Brandon McMullen set about a repair job, notching a crucial half-century in just 33 balls. McMullen's knock of 58 runs off 42 balls comprised four fours and three sixes, before he became Fazalhaq Farooqi's second wicket of the night in the 17th over.

Meanwhile, Capitals' skipper Sikandar Raza was dismissed by Zahoor Khan in the 11th over after scoring 10 runs off 10 deliveries. Rovman Powell hit the ground running, quickly making his way to 25 runs off 20 balls, including two towering sixes. Powell's promising innings was derailed by a toe-crushing yorker from Fazalhaq Farooqi in the 19th over.That same over saw Fazalhaq Farooqi complete his five-wicket haul, dismissing Dasun Shanaka, who struck a quick-fire 13 runs, followed by Olly Stone for a golden duck. The Capitals only managed four runs in the final over to finish the innings at 133/8 in 20 overs.

Reflecting on the victory, Player of the Match, Gulbadin Naib said, "That is the beauty of cricket and T20. Not a good total on the board, but we defended it, with the guys giving 100 per cent. The pitch was helping the bowlers a lot. Not easy for the batters. We just tried to keep it stump to stump, and we did it." Brief Scores: Dubai Capitals beat MI Emirates by 1 run

Dubai Capitals 133/8 in 20 overs (Brandon McMullen 58, Rovman Powell 25, Dasun Shanaka 13, Fazalhaq Farooqi 5 for 16, Zahoor Khan 1 for 22, Alzarri Joseph 1 for 29) beat MI Emirates 132/7 in 20 overs (Nicolas Pooran 61, Akeal Hosein 30, Gulbadin Naib 3 for 13, Olly Stone 2 for 14)

Player of the Match: Gulbadin Naib. (ANI)

