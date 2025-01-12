New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, for the second time, failed a test of his bowling action after being suspended from bowling in top-flight domestic and international cricket.

Shakib's latest independent reassessment of his bowling action took place at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month.

"Consequently, the player's existing suspension from bowling in international cricket following the initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK also remains in place. A successful reassessment is required for the bowling suspension to be lifted," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket," the statement added.

Shakib's bowling action was reported by the umpires when he was featuring for Surrey in the County Championship match against Somerset in September last year.

After his bowling action was reported, Shakib went for the first test at the UK's Loughborough University, which he failed. As a result, the ECB suspended him from bowling in all competitions organised by the board.

Eventually, at the end of last year, Shakib was suspended from bowling in all competitions run by the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved national federations, both domestic and international.

Shakib's suspension from bowling in ICC events continues to be a big blow for Bangladesh, with the Champions Trophy just a month away.

The 37-year-old was involved in controversies throughout the year. It all started from his role as a Member of Parliament in the Awami League government, following widespread protests in the nation in July and August. He has been out of action since the two-match Test series in India in September.

He missed out on his farewell Test match against South Africa in Mirpur after protests for and against him were staged outside Dhaka. He remained sidelined from Bangladesh's ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan and the West Indies. (ANI)

