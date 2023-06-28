Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) Scoreboard on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinal between Central Zone and East Zone here on Wednesday.

Central Zone:

Also Read | Duleep Trophy 2023 Quarterfinal: Dhruv Shorey's Hundred, Nishant Sidhu's 76* Take North Zone to 306/6 on Day 1.

Vivek Singh b Murasingh 21

Himanshu Mantri run out (Easwaran) 29

Also Read | IND vs IRE 2023: India to Play Three T20Is in Ireland After Concluding Tour of West Indies.

Kunal Chandela lbw b Porel 13

Shubham Sharma c Majumdar b Shahbaz Ahmed 13

Rinku Singh c Akash Deep b Shahbaz Ahmed 38

Upendra Yadav c Shahbaz Ahmed b Murasingh 25

Saransh Jain lbw b Murasingh 0

Saurabh Kumar c Majumdar b Murasingh 4

Shivam Mavi not out 16

Avesh Khan c Kushagra b Murasingh 10

Yash Thakur c&b Nadeem 1

Extras 12 (lb-9, nb-3)

Total: 182 all out in 71.4 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-57, 3-82, 4-86, 5-147, 6-147, 7-151, 8-165, 9-181, 10-182

Bowlers: Akash Deep 12-5-21-0, Manisankar Murasingh 20-3-42-5, Ishan Porel 9-2-16-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 13.4-2-52-1, Shahbaz Ahmed 17-4-42-2

East Zone:

Shantanu Mishra lbw Avesh Khan 6

Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw Avesh Khan 0

Sudip Kumar Gharami not out 19

Shahbaz Nadeem not out 6

Extras: 1 (nb-1)

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-19

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi 4-2-10-0, Avesh Khan 6-2-13-2, Yash Thakur 2-0-8-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)