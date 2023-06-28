Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) Scoreboard on day one of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal between North Zone and North East Zone here on Wednesday.
North Zone first innings:
Also Read | IND vs IRE 2023: India to Play Three T20Is in Ireland After Concluding Tour of West Indies.
Dhruv Shorey c Jonathan b Singha 135
Prashant Chopra b Pheiroijam Jotin 32
Also Read | Iga Swiatek is No. 1 and Owns Four Grand Slam Titles at Age 22, Can She Win Wimbledon 2023, Too?.
Ankit Kalsi c Prafullomani Singh b Pheiroijam Jotin 0
Prabhsimran Singh c Singha b b Lemtur 31
Ankit Kumar c Prafullomani Singh b Sangma 9
Nishant Sindhu not out 76
Jayant Yadav lbw b Singha 0
Pulkit Narang not out 23
Extras 0
Total: 306/6 in 87 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-80, 3-139, 4-162, 5-242, 6-242
Bowlers: Pheiroijam Jotin 19-7-53-2, Palzor Tamang 20-4-56-0, Dippu Sangma 15-5-59-1, Imliwati Lemtur 13-1-55-1, L Kishan Singha 12-2-48-2, Rongsen Jonathan 8-0-35-0.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)