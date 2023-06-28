Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) Scoreboard on day one of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal between North Zone and North East Zone here on Wednesday.

North Zone first innings:

Dhruv Shorey c Jonathan b Singha 135

Prashant Chopra b Pheiroijam Jotin 32

Ankit Kalsi c Prafullomani Singh b Pheiroijam Jotin 0

Prabhsimran Singh c Singha b b Lemtur 31

Ankit Kumar c Prafullomani Singh b Sangma 9

Nishant Sindhu not out 76

Jayant Yadav lbw b Singha 0

Pulkit Narang not out 23

Extras 0

Total: 306/6 in 87 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-80, 3-139, 4-162, 5-242, 6-242

Bowlers: Pheiroijam Jotin 19-7-53-2, Palzor Tamang 20-4-56-0, Dippu Sangma 15-5-59-1, Imliwati Lemtur 13-1-55-1, L Kishan Singha 12-2-48-2, Rongsen Jonathan 8-0-35-0.

