London [UK], April 30 (ANI): Durham Cricket's left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been ruled out of the remainder of his County Championship stint with the Club due to a back injury.

"Durham Cricket can confirm that Australian overseas spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been ruled out of the remainder of his playing stint with the Club," Durham Cricket said in a statement.

Kuhnemann left the field with back stiffness against Glamorgan last week and further scans have found Kuhnemann has picked up a significant injury that requires an extended period of rehabilitation. Matt will return home to Australia to begin rehabilitation with Queensland Cricket.

In the league, Kuhnemann had already claimed 12 wickets at a 22.58 average, including 5 for 53 against Worcestershire two weeks ago.

"We are all extremely disappointed for Matt who in just a short time with the Club has made a great impact on and off the field. We wish Matt well in his recovery," Director of Cricket, Marcus North said in a statement.

Earlier, Durham Cricket announced the loan signing of Matt Parkinson. The Lancashire and England leg-break bowler joins Durham immediately.

Parkinson's arrival to Durham comes following the back injury sustained by Matt Kuhnemann during last week's game against Glamorgan.

With 46 first-class games to his name, Parkinson has claimed 150 first-class wickets which includes his best of 7/126 against Kent. While his career-best match haul of 10-165 came against Sussex during the 2019 season.

The 26-year-old has picked up 13 international wickets to date and made his England Test debut last summer against New Zealand at Lord's.

Parkinson has made just one first-class appearance for Lancashire this season, where he secured his sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

The right-arm bowler's loan period with Durham covers this week's match against Derbyshire. (ANI)

