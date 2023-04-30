Paris Saint-Germain will be facing Lorient in their upcoming match in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, April 30. The game will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris at 8: 35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Paris Saint-Germain defeated bottom-placed Angers in their previous match. They are currently at the top of the table with 75 points from 32 matches. PSG have a twelve-point lead over second-placed Marseille and a win will take them closer to defending their title. Opponents Lorient meanwhile suffered a 1-0 defeat against Toulouse. They are in the 11th position in the table with 45 points from 32 matches and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 2022-23 match. Will Lionel Messi Play Today in PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 2022–23 Fixture? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

PSG have managed to get over their rough patch and won their last three matches. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been the key performers for the defending champions in the attacking third. On the other hand, former Spanish international Sergio Ramos has been the leader for PSG in their defense. PSG have a long list of injury. Neymar, Presenel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches have been already ruled out of this fixture. Meanwhile, there are questions over the availability of Nuno Mendes and Timothee Pembele.

Their opponent Lorient meanwhile have won only 2 out of their last 12 matches in all competitions. Due to this, they are currently not in the race for a European spot but a win against PSG will give them a much-needed boost. However, to do so, they will have to improve their performance. Julien Laporte and Theo Le Bris are two players Lorient will be missing in this match. Meanwhile, Jean-Victor Makengo's availability is still doubtful.

When is PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with Lorient in their next fixture in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, April 30. The match will be played at 8:35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group possess the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The match between PSG and Lorient will be telecast live on the Sports18 1/HD channels. Lamine Yamal Quick Facts: All You Need to Know About 15-Year-Old Barcelona’s Youngest Ever La Liga Player.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. With their current form, PSG are the favourites to win this match.

