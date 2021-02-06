Amsterdam, Feb 6 (AP) All four Dutch top-flight matches scheduled for Sunday have been postponed due to an expected snowstorm, the soccer association said Saturday.

Kickoffs for three Eredivisie matches being played Saturday were moved forward to avoid the storm expected to hit in the evening.

“Although there are no fans, in cases of extreme weather, players and others who have to come to the stadiums have to be taken into account as well as the playing conditions on the pitches,” the KNVB said in a statement.

Matches postponed Saturday included league leader Ajax against Utrecht and Groningen-Feyenoord. (AP)

