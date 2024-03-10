New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): DY Patil Red claimed the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup after they thrashed Income Tax by 48 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday night.

After being asked to bat, DY Patil Red posted 221 for nine in their 20 overs. In their response, Income Tax finished on 173-9 in their 20 overs.

Red openers Siddharth Patidar (43) and Aman Khan (43) added a brisk 70 runs for the opening wicket. Then there were regular partnerships throughout the innings. Nitish Rana (38) and Abdul Samad (32) played crucial hands. For Income Tax the best bowlers were Shahbaz Ahmed (2-37) and Ishan Porel (2-44).

The chase for Income Tax never really took off. There was brief resistance when Sheldon Jackson (31) and Anuj Rawat (35) played valiant knocks. But that was just not enough as Red completed the formalities quite easily. There was a 59-run eighth wicket stand between Sumit Kumar and M Mohammed (30) which delayed the inevitable. But in the end, Income Tax ended on 173-9 in their 20 overs. For Red, the best bowlers were Abhinandan Singh (3-17), Varun Chakravarthy (2-20), Nitish Rana (2-31).

Brief Score: DY Patil Red 221-9 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 43, Siddharth Patidar 43, Nitish Rana 38, Abdul Samad 32, Krunal Pandya 23; Shahbaz Ahmed 2-37, Ishan Porel 2-44) bt Income Tax 173-9 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 35, Sheldon Jackson 31, M Mohammed 30; Abhinandan Singh 3-17, Varun Chakravarthy 2-20, Nitish Rana 2-31) by 48 runs. (ANI)

