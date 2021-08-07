Berlin, Aug 7 (AP) Dynamo Dresden and 1860 Munich reached the second round of the German Cup while Bayern Munich was forced to wait.

Bayern's game against Bremer SV was called off due to coronavirus infections among the fifth-tier team's squad. Their game was rescheduled to Aug. 25.

Julius Kade scored late to seal a 2-1 win for Dresden over second-division rival Paderborn.

Third-tier side 1860 upset Darmstadt 5-4 on penalties after their game finished scoreless after extra time.

Darmstadt was missing players due to COVID-19 infections and injuries. There were just over 4,000 spectators at the game in Munich. Local authorities in Saxony allowed almost 13,000 fans at the game in Dresden.

Defending champion Borussia Dortmund and beaten finalist Leipzig both face lower-league opposition on Saturday. (AP)

