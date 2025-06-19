Pune, Jun 19 (PTI) Table-toppers Eagle Nashik Titans will face second-placed 4S Puneri Bappa in the Qualifier 1 of the Maharashtra Premier League at the MCA International Stadium here on Friday.

Qualifier 1 will be played at 2 pm, while the Eliminator will be played at 7 pm.

All three matches on Thursday were called off due to persistent rain.

Nashik finished the league stage with 14 points from 10 games, while Pune were second with 12 points.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will gain direct entry into the final, while the loser will have a second chance to reach the final when they meet the winner of the Eliminator on Saturday.

Third-placed Raigad Royals (11 points from 10 games) will take on fourth-placed PBG Kolhapur Tuskers (9 points from 10 games) in the evening match on Friday.

The winner will face the loser of Qualifier 1, while the loser will exit the tournament.

Two-time defending champions Ratnagiri Jets finished fifth with seven points and a better run-rate than last placed Satara Warriors.

