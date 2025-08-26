Phnom Penh [Cambodia], August 26 (ANI): A second half strike from Fazila Ikwaput steered East Bengal FC to a 1-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown FC of Cambodia in their opening AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Preliminary Stage Group E tie at the National Sports Complex of Cambodia, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Red and Gold Brigade will take on Hong Kong's Kitchee SC on August 31, where a win will secure their spot in the AFC Women's Champions League Group Stage.

Also Read | Venus Williams Makes Long-Awaited Grand Slam Return; 45-Year-Old Star Shows Glimpses of Her Class In Three-Set Loss To Karolina Muchova at US Open 2025.

Both sides had equal chances to take the lead, but it was East Bengal who came closest to scoring.

Fazila thought she had given East Bengal the lead in the 42nd minute but her goal was ruled out for offside as the match remained goalless going into the break.

Also Read | ZIM vs SL 2025: Craig Ervine Set To Lead As Zimbabwe Picks Experienced Squad for ODI Series Against Sri Lanka.

Anthony Andrew's side continued to dominate in the second half, with Fazila again almost catching Phnom Penh Crown by surprise in the 47th minute, but keeper Chea Fariya managed to parry the ball away.

A minute later, Sulanjana Raul got a shooting chance from inside the box but botched her effort.

East Bengal increased the intensity with Fazila getting to the end of a lobbed ball only to be stopped by Chea in the 52nd minute, while Sangita Basfore failed to find the target from distance.

The goal finally arrived for East Bengal in the 70th minute when Resty Nanziri found Fazila with a pin-point cross, who slotted the ball home from close range.

Phnom Penh Crown tried to claw their way back but their efforts fell flat with Chea shown a straight red card for her challenge on Fazila in the fifth minute of added time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)